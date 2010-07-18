Twin Sister w/ Mountain Man and Made of Oak

Brooklyn’s Twin Sister crafts rousing, experimental pop symphonies from samples and found sounds, which can at times make them feel like a second coming of The Avalanches, though their scope is never quite as busy as that group. With her soft, awe-struck voice, singer Andrea Estella gives the band’s watercolor soundscapes a sympathetic, human focal point. The group’s latest release is this spring’s gorgeous Color Your Life EP, which, like their 2008 EP, Vampires With Dreaming Kids , is available for free through the band’s website.