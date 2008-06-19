Last time Twista was slated to play a V100.7-sponsored event, filling in at the last minute for a snowbound Soulja Boy at December’s Holiday Jam, Twista himself was a no-show, and promoters gave no explanation for his absence. Hopefully the jaw-dropping rapper, by many accounts the world’s fastest (although others have challenged his crown), will make good on that missed show tonight at a 9 p.m. concert at the Rave celebrating V100.7 DJ Reggie Brown’s 10th year with the station. If, however, Twista should by some unfortunate reason not be able to make it to Milwaukee this timeeither by act of god or sloppy bookingat least openers Young Berg and Hot Stylez and “Flavor of Love” twins Thing 1 and Thing 2 will be on hand to entertain the crowd.