Face-painted rappers more than a little indebted to the Insane Clown Posse, the Michigan duo Twiztid appears totally unfazed by the fall the rap-rock/nu-metal movement. Instead, they’ve carried on, recording the same, hardcore, Eminem-styled rap they’ve loved since the ’90s, defying the critics by charting reliably. With their frat-boys-by-way-of-John-Wayne-Gacy vibe, these pseudo rappers grunt out clunky but violent yarns about murder on their latest album, W.I.C.K.E.D.