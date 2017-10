Face-painted, rappers more than a little indebted to the Insane Clown Posse, the Michigan duo Twiztid appears totally unfazed by the fall the rap-rock/nu-metal movement. They’ve soddered on, recording the same, hardcore, Eminem-styled rap they’ve loved since the ’90s. Tonight the group headlines a 7 p.m. show at the Rave, backed by an army of openers, including Boondox, Project Born, DJ Clay and Wicked Wisconsin.