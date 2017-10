For their latest tour, the chanteuse-fronted Seattle trip-hop duo Two Loons for Tea has recruited some regional Wisconsin players as their rhythm section: bassist William Kopecky and Far Corner drummer Craig Walkner. These area prog-rockers promise to add an interesting, extra edge to the jazzy songs from Two Loons for Tea’s latest album, 2007’s Nine Lucid Dreams. The group plays an 8 p.m. Shank Hall show tonight.