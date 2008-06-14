Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metalgoth metalby fusing the charcoaled riffs of Black Sabbath with the graveyard grumble of Sisters of Mercy. The band was never above cheap shocks or blatant publicity effortsthey named their second album The Origin of Feces, and initially placed a photograph of an anus on its cover; and in the mid-’90s frontman Peter Steele posed naked for Playgirl magazinebut they were always more fascinating than many of their peers, in part because their obsession with death and mortality felt grounded more in real human insecurities than overplayed genre conventions. Last year’s Dead Again, which reflected longtime atheist Steele’s unlikely conversion to Catholicism, was the band’s highest charting album yet. The band plays the Rave tonight at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Jagermeister Music tour, with Hatebreed, 3 Inches of Blood and Dirge.