Tyvek w/ Aluminum Knot Eye and Pink Reason

Suggesting the proto-punk, two-chord jams of the Velvet Underground's messy, earliest recordings, Detroit rockers Tyvek released a series of highly collectible, no-fidelity 7-inches, EPs and cassettes before cleaning up their sound ever so slightly for their self-titled debut full-length last May. That album sweetens the band's sound with shades of '80s college rock and nods to the poppier output of The Mekons and Hüsker Dü, but for each hook there's a whole lot of shambolic, incidental noise. It's a safe bet that most of these tunes were done in one take.