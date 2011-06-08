Air guitar has been practiced as a competitive event since the '80s, gaining particular attention after the 2006 documentary Air Guitar Nation and newfound interest following the success of “Guitar Hero” and related games. Though these competitions began as a joke, they've evolved into a surprisingly organized sport, culminating in a worldwide championship bout each year. The Turner Hall Ballroom hosts the U.S. Air Guitar Championships' Milwaukee regional, where competitors will vie to advance to the July 23 national finals in Chicago.