Air guitar has been practiced as a competitive event since the ’80s, gaining particular attention after the 2006 documentary Air Guitar Nation and newfound interest following the success of “Guitar Hero” and related games. Though these competitions began as a joke, they’ve evolved into a surprisingly organized sport, culminating in a worldwide championship bout each year. Tonight Stonefly Brewery hosts the U.S. Air Guitar Championships’ Milwaukee regional, where competitors will vie for a paid trip to New York City for the U.S. Nationalswhere they could move on to the world championship in Oulu, Finland. World champion Hot Lixx Hulahan and perennial second-placer Bjorn Turoque will emcee tonight’s event.