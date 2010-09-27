U.V. Race w/ Total Control and Death Dream

Two punk bands from down under stop at the Cactus Club tonight as part of their tour of the states. Australia’s The U.V. Race nods to the proto-punk bands that laid the groundwork for groups like the Sex Pistols and The Ramones, like The Stooges, The Gizmos and in particular the Modern Lovers, whose love of loose, liberating rock ’n’ roll riffs they share. They’re joined by fellow countrymen Total Control, the new synth-punk band from Eddy Current Suppression leader Mikey Young. The night opens with Milwaukee’s own tough-as-nails noise-rock band, Death Dream.