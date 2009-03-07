Now that Bono and the Edge are writing the score for the web-slinging Broadway musical Spider-Man, it’ll be interesting to see if the Milwaukee U2 tribute act U2 Zoo starts donning Spider-Man and Green Goblin costumes. The four-piece tribute, named of course for U2’s 1993 live tour “Zoo TV,” has been recreating the sights and sounds of a U2 concert since 2003lead singer Scott Neis even wears Bono’s notorious Bvlgari sunglasses. There’s no word on whether the actual U2 will return to Milwaukee as part of the tour behind their just-released album, No Line on the Horizon, but U2 Zoo will already be working material from that record into their set tonight.