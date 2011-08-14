UFC Live: Hardy vs. Lytle

Mixed martial arts are indebted to the fighting philosophy of the ancient Spartans, and its participants are as close to modern-day gladiators as you get without swinging an ax into someone's forehead. The sport's premiere organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, makes its long-awaited Wisconsin debut at the stately Bradley Center, an arena that seems like it can sufficiently contain abnormally high blood lust and testosterone levels. The main event boasts a welterweight bout between the rooster-haired Brit and former No. 1 contender Dan Hardy and surging veteran Chris Lytle.