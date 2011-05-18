UFO w/ MindFlow

One of UFO's best-known members, guitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpions, may have left the mothership a long time ago, but the seminal British hard-rock institution often cited as one of the forefathers of heavy metal has carried on, touring, re-releasing their classic albums, and recording some new ones that have energized old fans. In 2009 they celebrated their 40th anniversary with the album The Visitor , their 20th, which eschewed heavy-metal riffing in favor of scorching, bluesy hard-rock. The band is planning to release a follow-up this summer.