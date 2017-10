The group’s best known memberguitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpionsmay no longer be on board, but the seminal British hard-rock institution UFO, a band often cited as one of forefathers of heavy metal, has carried on, touring, re-releasing their classic albums, and offering up some respectable new ones, like 2006’s The Monkey Puzzle. Tonight the group plays an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.