Milwaukee playwright and Insurgent Theatre co-founder Ben Turk spent years working on his script for Ulysses’ Crewmen , stripping it down from a more expansive drama to a tense, streamlined two-person, one-act play with an aggressive political message. The story concerns the kidnapping of the U.S. delegate to a G20 trade summit. It's a short, brutal interaction between the captive delegate and a lone revolutionary who has brought him to a secure spot after things got out of hand elsewhere. She's attempting to keep her cool in a situation that is beyond her control. Bound and gagged as the captive delegate, he can only communicate through struggling against his captivity.