Like his sometimes collaborator Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker began his career as a crass, country-loving rap-rocker but has mellowed considerably over the past decade, deferring to the more traditional tastes of country radio. He’s not subtle about targeting the country crowd. His latest release, Happy Hour: The South River Road Sessions , gives six tracks from his 2009 record a blunt country makeoveressentially, he re-recorded the songs with fewer Top 40 drumbeats and more pedal steel guitars.