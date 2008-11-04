Underoath’s latest album, Lost in the Sound of Separation arrived amid a slew of positive buzz in punk circles, and the album has charted impressively, becoming the Christian metalcore outfit’s fastest-selling record yet. That feat is particularly impressive given all the turmoil that has ravaged the band in recent years. These days the only original member is drummer Aaron Gillespie, and as recently as 2006 there was talk that the whole band would completely dissolve. Underoath tops a 7 p.m. bill of like-minded bands tonight at the Rave.