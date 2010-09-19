Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire. The Sunset Playhouse production stars James Donaldson as Theo, a conservative gentleman who is overly conscious of his standing in society. Theo’s sensitivities are challenged when his wife, Louise, has her underpants inadvertently drop in public as she waits to see the king passing by in a parade. Theo attempts to avoid scandal by securing his wife at home. Suffice it to say, things get complicated from there, particularly as the home includes a room that the couple is looking to sublet. The production runs through Oct. 3.