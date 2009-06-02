Unicorn Basement w/ Fahri and Mildew

As a general rule, bands that with the word “Unicorn” in their name don’t want to be taken too seriously. Remember The Unicorns, the indie-pop band that rallied themselves with cries of “We are The Unicorns/ We are more than just horses”? Unicorn Basement, who share a 7 p.m. bill at the Borg Ward tonight with Fahri and Mildew, are even more ridiculous, a Minneapolis guy-girl duo that caterwauls their way through caustic, low-budget electro-rock that’s as amusing as it is obnoxious. The duo’s debut CD, 2008’s We Are The Mages of Beauty is catchy and chipper, albeit best heard in short doses.