As a general rule, bands that evoke unicorns in their name don’t want to be taken too seriously. Remember The Unicorns, the indie-pop band that rallied themselves with cries of “We are The Unicorns/ We are more than just horses”? Minneapolis’ Unicorn Basement, who top an 8 p.m. bill at the Borg Ward tonight, are even more ridiculous, a guy-girl fronted ensemble that caterwauls their way through caustic, low-budget electro-rock. It’s as amusing as it is obnoxious.