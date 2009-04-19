Union Pulse w/ Blackdog

Recalling at times Cracker, another band with a shared love of both Americana and alternative rock, Milwaukee’s Union Pulse lean roots-rock also draws inspiration from storied Minnesotan rock bands like The Replacements and Soul Asylum. After a busy spring that found them playing South by Southwest and recording an in-studio session with WMSE 91.7, tonight the group releases their latest album, Between Love and Addiction , their fourth release in about as many years, supported by the Madison rock band Blackdog.