Headed by the appropriately named producer Kilgore Trout, Universal Mind’s eclectic local hip-hop potpourri seems as equally bizarre and demented as Vonnegut’s alter-ego, albeit without the same sense of inherent doom and despair. Rather, in its stead is a remarkably well-versed collection of influences, from jazz and classical, to the intense introspection of MF Doom and Busdriver. Their lyrics tend to be a little lighter that most MCs’, but that only adds to their irreverently bizarre nerd-rap. Universal Mind headlines a 9 p.m. show at Mad Planet tonight.