Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collaboration is between Def Harmonic rapper Lunversol9 and experimental electronic artist Erik Schoster, aka He Can Jog. The night will also serve as a listening party of Lunaversol9’s upcoming solo EP Novel Slur, and will feature sets from Moody, Goelzer and dark electronica-core artist The Demix.