Unlooped vs. Dilla

On hiatus since last year, the electronic-music fusion series Unlooped returns with a new focus. Each event will now be themed around a set subject. For this first show, that honor goes to the late hip-hop producer J. Dilla, whose skewed, loop-based compositions will be reinterpreted by a six-piece band that includes violin, cello, double bass and turntables and features members of the bands Codebreaker, Plight of a Parasite and I'm Not a Pilot. There will also be DJ sets from Jank, DJ Tarik and K-Mart.