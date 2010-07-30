Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. Each month, the event pairs a DJ, a producer and an artist from an outside genre together for a one-time collaborative set. Tonight’s performers are Dave Olson of the hip-hop group The Figureheads, Allen Cote of the alt-country band The Championship, and video-jockey Brye of the Black Hoodies. J-Slim will also perform an audio-visual set, and as always, the event will end with a dance party.