Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing extraordinarily telling portraits of mostly ordinary people. The Milwaukee Art Museum’s new exhibit “Unmasked and Anonymous” collects 43 of their most striking printsas well as over 50 from the museum’s photographs collection. The exhibit runs through Nov. 30, and the museum is open today in spite of the holiday.