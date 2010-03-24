The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: MKE” (through April 1, 2010) at the William F. Eisner Museum of Advertising & Design celebrates inspirational, never-before-seen concepts envisioned by 18 local architecture firms. The exhibit presents seven three-dimensional scale models built to illustrate proposals for uncompleted city developments. One example details Kahler Slater’s design for a bridge to connect city neighborhoods at the North Avenue Dam, a sculpted wood landscape called The Urban Conduit .