The Seattle instrumental-rock band Unwed Sailor is captained by Johnathon Ford, a veteran musician with the ability to convey tricky emotional sentiments through instrumental nuance. Recording and touring with a rotating cast of collaborators (including members of Early Day Miners, Fleet Foxes and Pedro the Lion), Ford has released nine albums since the band’s conception in 1998, each with its own distinct themes and instrumental motifs. Though Unwed Sailor’s music can vary greatly from album to album, soothing backdrops, ambient moods and strung-out melodies run throughout most of their releases.