For rock purists, it was the horror of horrors: Last year The Strokes’ Julian Casablancasof all people!went disco, releasing a dance-rock album. Thankfully, there are no shortage of new bands carrying the garage-rock torch, and among them is Texas’ The Uptown Bums, who play tuneful, distorted rock ’n’ roll with nods to The Only Ones, Marked Men and The Jam. The band splits their show tonight at Frank’s Power Plant with two other catchy garage groups: Magic Words and UhOh!