Through their record label Dope Folks, Milwaukee hip-hop enthusiasts John “Kid Millions” Kuester and Chris Schulist reissue long-out-of-print (and sometimes completely unreleased) treasures from rap's golden era, from artists like Stranj Child, Prophets of the Ghetto and Rock La Flow. For their Uptown Saturday Night event at Mad Planet the first Saturday of each month, though, they stick to the hits, spinning familiar rap favorites from the '80s and '90s to keep the crowd dancing. Some nights also feature guest DJs or appearances from old-school emcees; all will feature $2 PBRs until midnight.