Through their record label Dope Folks, Milwaukee hip-hop enthusiasts John “Kid Millions” Kuester and Chris Schulist reissue long-out-of-print (and sometimes completely unreleased) treasures from rap's golden era, from artists like Rock La Flow, Prophets of the Ghetto, The Bizzie Boyz and The Wizard of Rap. For their Uptown Saturday Night throwback dance party at Mad Planet the first Saturday of each month, though, the Dope Folks DJs stick to the most celebrated songs in the rap songbook, spinning hands-in-the-air hits from the '80s and '90s from acts like Black Sheep, Dr. Dre, The Pharcyde, M.O.P. and Eric B. and Rakim. <P>