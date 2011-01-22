The Milwaukee vinyl-only label Dope Folks specializes in reissuing lost golden-age hip-hop to vinyl, and for its latest release the label has uncovered a local treasure: prime, out-of-print recordings from Milwaukee rapper Rock La Flow that date back to around 1994. Dope Folks will celebrate the release at the latest installment of its regular Uptown Saturday Night classic hip-hop spin, which this month plants itself at Stonefly Brewery and will feature Rock La Flow’s producer, DJ Tory Tee, who will join the Dope Folks DJs to spin some of his favorite rap records.