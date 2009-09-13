The Uptown Savages are Milwaukee’s premier rockabilly band, though if you want to get technical about it, they aren’t really a rockabilly bandtheir brassy brand of early R&B and rock ’n’ roll is more informed by jump blues than anything. In a city with an insatiable appetite for rockabilly culture, thoughand for 10 years, at thatThe Uptown Savages have happily sated that fix. Tonight the group celebrates its aluminum anniversary with a free concert at one of its regular haunts, Frank’s Power Plant.