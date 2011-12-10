Rife with mothball-ridden furs and appliances not long for this world, garage sales can be a chore to sift through. That shouldn't be the case with Heavy Rotation's Urban Garage Sale, featuring wares from Rishi Tea, Fred Boutique, Hot Pop and Fair Trade for All, to name a few. A $3 cover opens the door to steep discounts on local wares, including Heavy Rotation's own tees, going for $5 a pop, locally made jewelry and other unique Milwaukee treasures. There will be music throughout the day, some of it from Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody, and the Turner Hall Ballroom's bar will be serving up drinks.