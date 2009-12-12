It’s Christmas shopping season, but just because you’ve got to cross family and friends off your list doesn’t mean you have to fight your way through the mall. In an effort to promote buying locally made products, the Milwaukee clothing company Heavy Rotation is hosting the Urban Garage sale, featuring specially discounted wares from over 25 Milwaukee shops, including Boswell Books, Rishi Tea and Sky High Skateboard Shop. What’s more, sponsor Pabst Blue Ribbon has promised free tall boys to the first 200 shoppers. Bargains, beer and a boost to local businesses, what more could you want out of your holiday shopping experience?