If you missed Chicago’s The Urbanites at their Fourth of July Summerfest performance, you have a second chance to catch them when the quartet return to Milwaukee this evening for tonight's free River Rhythms concert at Pere Marquette Park. With a sound that draws comparisons from The Fray, Coldplay, and U2, The Urbanites play cover the same ground Milwaukee’s Northern Room did before that group broke up last fall. The Urbanites are working on a new EP with eyes set on a late 2009/early 2010 release, with a limited vinyl pressing for all the analog fans out there.