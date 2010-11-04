Uriah Heep (sold out)

Classic rockers Uriah Heep have been prolific lately, releasing two records in two years. Wake the Sleeper , Heep’s critically acclaimed first studio album in a decade, introduced this classic British band to a new generation in 2008. And Celebration: Forty Years of Rock an anniversary collection of 12 re-recorded classics (plus two new songs) featuring the current lineuphit U.S. shores in March. Original guitarist Mick Box anchors the 2010 version of Heep, with longtime vocalist Bernie Shaw, bassist Trevor Bolder, keyboardist Phil Lanzon and new drummer Russell Gilbrook rounding out a lineup fortunate enough to be carrying on the name.