The Used w/ Atreyu and Drive A

Setting out in 2002 from the gallows of poverty and substance abuse, the screamy alternative hard-rock band The Used has now amassed a library of four albums, several EPs and live tracks all dedicated to suffering. The group’s latest record, last year’s Artwork, is its most brutal yet. The cover depicts an oversized metal syringe marked “ART" being injected into an arm with the word “WORK” carved into it, and its opening track, “Blood on My Hands,” works itself into an arena- rock chant about the band’s obligation to suffer for their craft.