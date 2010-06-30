R&B crooner Usher flirted with fame throughout the ’90s, marketed as a teen-friendly alternative to R. Kelly, but it was his 2004 blockbuster Confessions , the second-best-selling album of the 2000s, that cemented his adult stardom. Usher remains one of the music industry’s few sure-fire hit-makers. His newest record, Raymond v. Raymond i>, has already placed a whopping five Top 40 singles on the Billboard charts, including the arena-sized club cut “OMG,” one of many songs that should allow Usher to flaunt his Michael Jackson-esque footwork live.