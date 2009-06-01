For those who still haven’t gotten around to seeing it yet (or those who have seen it way too many times), Brocach screens Bryan Singer’s cult 1995 crime film The Usual Suspects tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer. Kevin Spacey stars as a minor con who, under interrogation by U.S. Customs, tells a complex story about the events that led up to a brutal drug massacre and fire on a ship in San Peddro, California. If you haven’t seen the film yet, now is your chance to catch it before someone inevitably spoils the film’s surprise twist ending for you.