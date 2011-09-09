UWM PantherFest w/ Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk

Lupe Fiasco, the socially conscious and increasingly politically minded Chicago rapper who this year made a major pop crossover with his third album, Lasers , and the hard-touring Pittsburgh mash-up DJ Girl Talk co-headline this year's UWM PantherFest semester kickoff concert at the Marcus Amphitheater. Milwaukee rapper Prophetic and DJ Kid Cut Up will also perform, and there will be fireworks, carnival games, sports competitions and demonstrations and entertainment from ComedySportz. Tickets are free for UWM students, alumni and faculty, but are not available to the general public.