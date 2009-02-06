UWM Winterdances: Human/Being

On its 45th anniversary, the UWM Peck School of the Arts Department of Dance ruminates on what it means to be a human with a new program that examines history and the life cycle. Winterdances: Human/Being, which runs through Sunday at the Mainstage Theatre, features new pieces from Ko-Thi Dance Company’s Ferne Caulker Bronson and Ed burgess and Elizabeth Johnson of Your Mother dances, as well as pieces from Dani Kuepper, Darci Brown Wutz and Edwin and Roberto Olvera. Tonight’s show is followed by a reception.