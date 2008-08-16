“It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your…” well, you know the rest. Nelly scored a major hit with that 2002 single, “Hot In Herre” (sic), but his fame has waned in subsequent years, putting increased pressure on his upcoming album, Brass Knuckles, which is set for a September release. The pop-rapper will likely debut some new material when he plays V100’s Jam For Peace concert tonight with Soulja Boy (the “Crank That” guy) and The-Dream (the low-profile producer behind Rihanna’s ubiquitous “Umbrella.”) The concert begins at 7 p.m. tonight at the Bradley Centerthough, like all V100 concerts, fans should expect a generous (perhaps overly generous) helping of openers.