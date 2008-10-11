V100's Jamfest

The rappers appearing at V100’s latest Jamfest, Lil Boosie, Yung Berg and Hurricane Chris, are uniformly shrill, arrogant and odioustraits that all of them have leaned on to turn out some improbably good singles. Louisiana crunk tot Hurricane Chris’ defining single is “A Bay Bay,” a schoolyard chant with a whizzing synth line and a nagging chorus that taunts the listener long after the song ends. The low-budget “A Bay Bay” sounds like it was recorded in the backseat of a Buick compared to co-headline Yung Berg’s high-polish hit “Sexy Lady,” a song that pairs the Chicago Jay-Z wannabe with a Top 40-perfect R&B hook and an unoriginal but effective “Diamonds Are Forever” sample. Thugged-out headliner Lil Boosie lacks Hurricane Chris’ sense of humor or Yung Berg’s polish and poise, and needless to say, he’s not much for chivalry, either. His latest single, “Bend Over,” tempers his garish persona with a smooth but suggestive chorus that makes Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” sound like an innocent song about holding hands. Jamfest begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Arena.