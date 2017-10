An evening of music, light shows and chocolate, Valentine’s Day at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes is set against the domes’ ongoing “Westward Ho!” train show. With music by Ahvantsoul, a soul and R&B band featuring Jon Pierre Gee and Kat Webb, the event will also host the infamous domes’ light show, a chocolate fountain, food and a cash bar. “Westward Ho!” show features G-scale trains that interweave through the conservatory’s plant life.