Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt for Communists during the Cold War. Set decades after Silverman appeared before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), the play focuses a good deal on Silverman’s relationship with his adult daughter, played by Kelsey Brennan. John Kishline rounds out the cast as Leo, the former friend who gave Silverman’s name to HUAC, effectively ending his career. The production runs through May 2.