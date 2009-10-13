Vampire Stories

From the Twilight franchise to TV shows like “True Blood” and “The Vampire Diaries” to the planned film remake of “Dark Shadows,” vampires have re-conquered the public’s imagination late this decade. This panel discussion at the Milwaukee Central Library, presented as part of the Milwaukee Book Festival, will examine what it is about these blood-suckers that’s made them such an enduring archetype for generations, and what it is about them that resonates particularly at this point in American history.