Vampire Weekend Listening Party

Album releases are a lot more fluid than they used to be, now that almost every album leaks online well before its scheduled release date. That same fate befell Contra , the anticipated second album from New York buzz band Vampire Weekend, but for those eager to hear the album on vinyl instead of 128 kbps mp3s, the folks at WMSE and the music blog Muzzle of Bees are hosting a listening party tonight at Burnhearts bar in Bay View at 8 p.m. They’ll play the album a couple times and give away freebies from XL Recordings.