Vampire Weekend w/ Abe Vigoda

Courting a generation that grew up listening to Graceland with their parents by adding an agreeable African jangle to otherwise tried-and-true, guitar-based indie-rock, Vampire Weekend sprouted from virtual unknowns to a hip buzz band to a bona fide phenomenon all before they even released their debut album. Many bands crack under the pressure of releasing a follow-up to such a smash debut, but Vampire Weekend’s new Contra suggests New York’s favorite Ivy Leaguers aren’t going anywhere soon. It’s a similarly poppy, pleasant record that expands the band’s sonic palette to include more keyboards, clatter and experimentationand even a little Auto-Tune.