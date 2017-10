By adding an agreeable African-jangle to otherwise pretty conventional, guitar-based indie-rock, Vampire Weekend went from virtual unknowns, to a buzz band and then finally to a bona fide phenomenonall before they even released their debut album. They’ve won over the blogs, played on “Saturday Night Live,” graced the cover of “Spin,” and tonight they play Milwaukee, headlining a sold-out 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.